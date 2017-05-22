Voter Registration Deadline In Henderson Is May 23

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – If you live in Henderson and you’re looking to vote, you don’t have much time to register.
People living in Henderson and are seeking to cast a ballot in the 2017 City of Henderson municipal general election must register to vote by March 23.
“Registering to vote is the first step toward making your voice heard on Election Day,” said Henderson City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante. “I encourage all Clark County residents to register to vote and all Henderson residents to make sure they show up to the polls for the municipal election,” said Mercadante.
Registering to vote or updating registration information can be done online by any eligible resident who has a Nevada drivers’ license or an identification cad issued by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Go to clarkcounty.gov/vote on the Clark County Election Department website to register online or update information such as address or party affiliation. To be eligible to vote in the June 13 municipal general election, online registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on May 23.
Early voting for the 2017 municipal general election will be held May 27-June 9 at Henderson City Hall, Galleria and Sunset mall and neighborhood voting sites. A list of neighborhood voting sites and dates is available at VoteHendesonNV.com. Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast their ballots at any of the nine vote centers located throughout Henderson on Election Day. A list of vote centers can be found at VoteHendersonNV.com. The election will decide the winner in the race for the Henderson Ward 3 City Council seat.