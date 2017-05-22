Vacant Ward 2 Seat In Henderson Up For Grabs

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – If you’re interested in local politics, there’s a seat up for grabs on the Henderson City Council.

The City of Henderson will accept applications this week to fill the vacant Ward 2 city council seat through an appointment by the Mayor and members of the Henderson City Council.

Applications will be accepted at the City Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 22 through May 25. Applications are available online at cityofhenderson.com or at the City Clerk’s office. However, the completed forms must be returned in person and a residency affidavit must be signed.

Eligible applicants must have been a Henderson resident for 12 months prior to the end of the filing period and have lived in Ward 2 for at least 30-days prior to May 25. Applicants must also be registered voters.

The vacancy was created when Councilwoman Debra March was elected the new Mayor of Henderson in April following the city’s election. The person selected will fill the remainder of Councilwoman March’s term, which ends in June 2019.

Mayor Andy Hafen and the City Council voted at the May 16 council meeting to fill the seat by appointment through an application process. This process will cost the city $165, which will cover the cost of publishing a legal notice. The council also had the option of a direct appointment, which would have had no associated costs, or a special election, which could have cost the city as much as $500,000.

The City Council must fill the vacancy within 60-days of Councilwoman March’s swearing-in as Mayor which is scheduled to take place on June 20. Mayor Hafen and City Council members will review each application and submit two nams for consideration directly to the City Clerk. A special City Council meeting to discuss the nominations will be held on June 15, where finalists will provide a three-minute statement to the City Council.