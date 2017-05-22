Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Security Guard Shoots, Kills Gunman at North Vegas 7-Eleven

May 22, 2017 11:04 AM
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas after a security guard apparently shot and killed a man who walked into a convenience store and started firing his gun.

North Las Vegas police say the shooting was reported at about 5 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Police say the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Investigators say they don’t know if the gunman was shooting randomly or targeting a specific victim. They do not believe robbery was the motive.

No other details have been released.

