Nevada Has The 10th Most Motorcycle Thefts In The Nation

May 22, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: California, Florida, Georgia, Las Vegas, motorcycles, National Insurance Crime Bureau, Nevada, New York, New York City, North Carolina, San Diego, south carolina, Texas, thefts

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you own a motorcycle, you might want to gear up for this story — Nevada has the tenth most reported motorcycle thefts in the nation, according to statistics from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

For 2016, 1,177 motorcycles were reported stolen in Nevada last year, the third most in the nation behind only New York City and San Diego.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said a total of 46,467 motorcycles were reported stolen nationwide in 2016, compared with 45,555 reported stolen in 2015, an increase of 2 percent.

Naomi Johnson is with State Farm Insurance.

Although 2016 delivered another slight increase in U.S. motorcycle thefts, motorcycle thefts are down considerably since 2006. They have dropped from 66,774 in 2006 to 46,467 in 2016, which is a decline of 30 percent.

The top 10 states with the most reported motorcycle thefts in 2016 were California (7,506), Florida (4,482), Texas (3,692), South Carolina (2,057), North Carolina (1,847), New York (1,731), Indiana (1,397), Georgia (1,296), Missouri (1,195), and Nevada (1, 177).

The top 3 most stolen motorcycles in 2016 by manufacturer were American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (9,052 thefts), Yamaha Motor Corporation (7,723), American Suzuki Motor Corporation (6,229).

To read the complete report, go to NICB.org.

