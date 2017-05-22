Fire Damages House In West Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire over the weekend in the Las Vegas valley left a house with thousands of dollars in damage.
Las Vegas fire dispatchers received several 911 calls that a house on Hart Avenue near Lake Mead and MLK boulevards was on fire just after 5 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smokeshowing from a one story wood frame house.
The fire was intense and could only be fought from the outside for the first few minutes. Within 15 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control. The house was full of items which fed the intense fire. It appears the house was not occupied.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. Fire investigators believe the fire started in the living room. There are no utilities connected to the house.
There was heavy damage to the house, and the damage is estimated at $85,000.