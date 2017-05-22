Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Blast At Ariana Grande Concert Kills 19

May 22, 2017 6:10 PM
LONDON – Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion at Manchester Arena that is being treated as a possible terrorist attack.

Police said roughly 50 people were injured. Police said the incident started at 10:35 Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande’s The Dangerous Woman Tour.

