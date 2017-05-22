Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Additional Harassment Complaints Filed Against Vegas Senator

May 22, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: allegations, Democratic Senator Mark Manendo, Las Vegas, nevada senate, Politics, Sen. Patricia Farley, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — More people are coming forward to allege a state senator from Las Vegas sexually harassed them this legislative session.

The leader of the Nevada Senate announced on Monday that Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo is resigning his chairmanship of the Senate Transportation Committee while an independent investigation into the complaints continues.

Manendo, through an attorney, has denied wrongdoing.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford says he had hoped the review would be completed by Monday, two weeks after he disclosed it was under way.

But Ford says additional complaints against Manendo have since been filed with his office, requiring more time to complete the inquiry.

Ford says he is committed to conducting a thorough, fair investigation. He has declined to say who is conducting it.

The Democratic leader chose independent Sen. Patricia Farley to replace Manendo as chair.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

