2 More Suspects Arrested For Nevada Desert Shooting

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities have arrested two more suspects in last week’s shooting of a man near Boulder City.
30-year-old Fernando Perez and 25-year-old Jose Villanueva had been booked Saturday. They face six charges each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon. The arrests bring the total number of suspects in police custody to four.
A 30-year-old man had told police last week that three men picked him up from his home and drove him to a desert south of a business before making him get out and shooting him. The man told police he then wandered for several hours before speaking with an employee at the nearby business.
He had been hospitalized and his condition is unknown.
