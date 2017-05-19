Summer of Safety 2017

There’s something about pools and children during summer months that’s just natural…and during the summer heat, it’s the most fun way to cool off! But taking your eyes off your child for just a moment is when accidents can happen. Together, the stations of CBS Radio and our partners Blue Haven Pools and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue want to make this the summer of safety!

Tip 1: Select a “designated diver” someone to post watch over everyone having fun at the pool to ensure that there’s always someone on the lookout.

Tip 2: Keep high locks on access doors to pool areas along with a fence and self-locking gate, separating the pool from your home and other yards.

Tip 3: Install door alarms on all doors reachable by small children and explore pool safety covers that don’t hold water on top. Safety equipment can act as a second set of eyes.

Tip 4: Keep your pool or hot tub water clean and clear. Maintain proper chemical levels, circulation and filtration. Regularly test chemical levels.

Tip 5: Enforce rules like no diving, walk please and swim with a buddy.

Tip 6: Ensure everyone knows how to respond to emergencies and have appropriate safety equipment.

For more information on the do’s and don’ts to help keep your family safe this summer, go to Blue Haven pools article “Safety Rules for your back yard”

Together we can make this the summer of safety!