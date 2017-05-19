Summer of Safety 2017 Summer of Safety 201, Blue Haven Pools, Safety Rules for your back yard, CBS Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Pool Safety Tips
Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Summer of Safety 2017

May 19, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Blue Haven Pools, CBS Las Vegas, Keeping your family safe this summer, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Pool Safety Tips, Safety Rules for your back yard, Summer of Safety 2017

There’s something about pools and children during summer months that’s just natural…and during the summer heat, it’s the most fun way to cool off!  But taking your eyes off your child for just a moment is when accidents can happen.  Together, the stations of CBS Radio and our partners Blue Haven Pools and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue want to make this the summer of safety!

Tip 1: Select a “designated diver” someone to post watch over everyone having fun at the pool to ensure that there’s always someone on the lookout.

Tip 2: Keep high locks on access doors to pool areas along with a fence and self-locking gate, separating the pool from your home and other yards.

Tip 3: Install door alarms on all doors reachable by small children and explore pool safety covers that don’t hold water on top.  Safety equipment can act as a second set of eyes.

Tip 4: Keep your pool or hot tub water clean and clear. Maintain proper chemical levels, circulation and filtration. Regularly test chemical levels.

Tip 5: Enforce rules like no diving, walk please and swim with a buddy.

Tip 6: Ensure everyone knows how to respond to emergencies and have appropriate safety equipment.

For more information on the do’s and don’ts to help keep your family safe this summer, go to Blue Haven pools article “Safety Rules for your back yard”

Together we can make this the summer of safety!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen