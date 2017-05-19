Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nina is the Pet Pick of the Week for 5-19-2017

May 19, 2017 1:06 PM By Alan Stock
Precious angel, Chihuahua, spayed girl, 6 years.

Nina needs someone to believe in her and accept her love.

She is good with other dogs.

She is housetrained and crate-trained.

She has reportedly had seizures in the past. But we have not witnessed any seizure activity and she has not been diagnosed with epilepsy by a veterinarian. Since many seizures are the result of exposure to toxic substances, any past seizures are not necessarily evidence of epilepsy. Please consult with your veterinarian. Fortunately, anti-seizure medication is generally inexpensive and highly effective.

