Nina is the Pet Pick of the Week for 5-19-2017

Precious angel, Chihuahua, spayed girl, 6 years.
Nina needs someone to believe in her and accept her love.
She is good with other dogs.
She is housetrained and crate-trained.
She has reportedly had seizures in the past. But we have not witnessed any seizure activity and she has not been diagnosed with epilepsy by a veterinarian. Since many seizures are the result of exposure to toxic substances, any past seizures are not necessarily evidence of epilepsy. Please consult with your veterinarian. Fortunately, anti-seizure medication is generally inexpensive and highly effective.