Las Vegas AT&T Workers Walk Off The Job

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Their slogan is “mobilizing Your world,” but many of their workers are immobilizing — and using picket signs as well.

As part of a 36-state strike, wireless and wireline workers in California, Nevada formed picket lines at AT &T stores to protest company’s failure to bargain fairly.

AT and T workers, who are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA), walked off the job in 36 states Friday, protesting what they said is the company’s failure to present serious proposals that invest in good jobs with a future. Hundreds of the striking wirefline technicians, call center representatives, DIRECTV workers and wireless workers from Las Vegas picketed in front of an AT&T wireless store located at 325 N. Nellis Blvd., starting at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Jared Pratt is a worker who walked out.

The three-day strike is the first time wireless workers walked off the job over the company’s failure to bargain fairly and the first time the company has faced possible retail store closures nationwide. AT&T workers are standing up to the company in effort to put an end to unnecessary frustrations and poor service for customers and employees due to the company’s lack of investment in its core business.

This afternoon, KXNT received a written statement from Lead Public Relations Manager with AT&T, Scott Huscher.

The statement reads:

“A strike is in no one’s best interest, and it’s baffling as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms in which our employees in these contracts–some of whom average from $115,000 to $148,000 in total compensation–will be better off financially.

We’re prepared, and we will continue working hard to serve our customers. This involves less than 14 percent of our employees.

What’s most important is we’re all family, whether you’re a union member or not. Like any family we have our disagreements but we’ll sort them out. We’ve reached 29 fair agreements since 2015 covering over 128,000 or our employees, and we’re confident we can do the same here.”