Lake Mead Promoting Water Safety This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lake Mead National Recreation Area is having a family friendly event at the Boulder Beach Picnic Area to educate people on the importance of wearing a life jacket while swimming in the lake. Entrance to the park will be free all day.
Over the past ten years, more than 80 people have died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area when they chose to go swimmming without wearing a life jacket. The Southern Nevada community is joining together on May 20, in an event called “National Ready, Set, Wear It Day.” The event is designed to help put a stop to the tragic drowning trend.
Beginning at 10 a.m, there will be water safety activities, car and vessel displays, booths with information in English and Spanish and a police K-9 demonstration. Characters Smokey Bear and Duckie will also be there.
At 11:30 a.m., the National Park Service, HCI Advertising and Outside Las Vegas Foundation will unveil a new Spanish public service campaign called “Ponte Vivo!” This is aimed at teaching people in the area four important messages:
- Always wear a life jacket while swimming in the Lake.
- 2. Never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Be alert of your surroundings and in control of your vessel.
- Look after the environment and don’t litter.