Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Removes Police Chief Amid Internal Investigation

May 19, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Henderson, Henderson Police, Las Vegas news, Patrick Moers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers has been removed from his position amid an internal investigation into him sending out mailers to local businesses promoting a foundation he had called the department’s only authorized fundraising group.

The city named Todd Peters as acting police chief Thursday night. Moers’ status with the department remains unclear. City officials had refused to say whether he had been fired or placed on administrative leave.

Officials would also not discuss whether the move was linked to the internal investigation against Moers. He had sent the mailer from a foundation titled “Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation.”

This is the second time in five years the city’s police chief has been removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen