Best Albums of all Time?

On my show, I mentioned a few great all time albums. Lines lit up and I started getting everyone’s take on what are the best albums (not songs) of all time. Can you add to the list? Here is a sampling of what we got in just a few minutes on air:
Days of Future Passed
Dark Side of the Moon
Sgt. Pepper
Who’s Next
Fleetwood Mac
Rumours
Band on the Run
Abbey Road
The Doors
Every Picture Tells A Story
Hotel California
Brothers In Arms
CTA, Chicago
Chicago 10
Supertramp, Breakfast In America
Glass Houses, Billy Joel
Songs in the Key Life, Stevie Wonder
Byrds, Mr. Tambourine Man
Cheap Trick at Budokan
Arrowsmith, Toys in the Attic
Toto, Africa
Eye in the Sky, Alan Parsons Project
Def Leppard, Pyromania
The Band, The Band
Tapestry, Carole King
Peter Frampton Live
Queen, A Night at the Opera
Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Michael Jackson, Thriller
Bob Seger, Night Moves
The Who, Tommy
The Eagles, Greatest Hits
The Rolling Stones, “Through the Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol.2)”
Pink Floyd, The Wall
Soundgarden, Superunknown