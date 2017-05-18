Vegas Police: Man Wounded By Officer Had A Pellet Gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 43-year-old man raised a pellet gun toward an officer before another officer wounded the man outside an apartment.
Assistant Clark County Sheriff Tom Roberts showed body camera recordings Wednesday of two officers spending several minutes telling Carlos Ibarra to drop the realistic-looking handgun before Officer Travon Chambers shot him once in the chest early Monday at a complex a few blocks west of the 215 Beltway.
Ibarra was hospitalized in critical condition. He is expected to face criminal charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and a warrant charge for failure to appear in court in San Bernardino, California.
Chambers is 23 and has been a police officer since December 2015. He’s on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the shooting.
It was the sixth shooting involving Las Vegas police this year. Two have been fatal.
