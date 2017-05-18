Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Stadium Board OKs Lease For Raiders Stadium

May 18, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Stadium Authority, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sports, Stadium

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The public entity that oversees the proposed stadium where the Raiders want to start playing in 2020 has approved a conditional lease agreement for the facility.

The approval given by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board Thursday was necessary to avoid delaying the team’s relocation by a year as NFL owners gathering next week in Chicago plan to take up the document.

The lease addresses various aspects related to the 65,000-seat stadium, including insurance, maintenance and naming rights.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million to the $1.9 billion project through an increase in the room tax. The Raiders and the NFL are expected to contribute $500 million. The team has also secured a $650 million loan from Bank of America.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen