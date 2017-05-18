RTC Partners With Dunkin’ Donuts For Seeing Orange Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It may seem silly, and even if you think it is, take advantage of it. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts to celebrate what transportation officials are calling Seeing Orange Day.

In honor of the orange cone, and there are many around Las Vegas, Dunkin’ Donuts will give out free orange donuts at all its 17 valley-wide locations all day Thursday until 11:59 p.m.

The free donut is free. You can pay $1.99 for a specially-priced Coolatta. The promotion is available to all customers who ask for the Seeing Orange special.Monica Bertaki is with RTC. She spoke to Fred Halstied of KXNT about the promotion for National Infrusture Week.

RTC said this is an ode to the ubiquitous orange construction cone, the RTC is re-launching the Seeing Orange public awareness campaign with the new “Love the Cone” slogan that showcases the positive impacts of the often misunderstood cone.

“Cones can be frustrating, but they are a symbol of progress, growth and jobs,” said RTC General Manager Tina Quigley. “The Seeing Orange campaign is a direct response to the valley’s growth and a great resource for our residents to ensure they’re aware of active construction sites,” Quigley said.

Seeing Orange is a collaborative initiative among local government agencies, utility companies and private developers that provides valuable resources and informtion to commuters regarding timely road construction information. The coordinated partnership began in 2015 as a resource for anyone with questions about roadway projects throughout the valley. The goal of Seeing Orange is to help the public better navigate and plan for their commutes while answering questions about road construction projects.