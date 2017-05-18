Planet Hollywood Sued For Hotel Room Mannequin

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Californian tourist is suing the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, claiming negligence and assault caused by a life-sized mannequin that was in his room.
Kent Jacobs Boutwell filed the lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages.
Caesars Entertainment declined to comment.
Boutwell said he hurt himself trying to escape a human figure that he spotted in his darkened hotel room in the heart of the Strip in May 2015.
It turned out that the human figure was a mannequin wearing a “Miller Lite” racing suit that was locked in a glass cabinet.
The lawsuit claims a life-sized human figure in a darkened room is dangerous and hazardous and that Planet Hollywood should warn its customers about the mannequins.
