LVMPD Honors 47 Fallen Officers Thursday Night

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) -They gave their bravery, their courage and their lives.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will hold its annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial (SNLEM) at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way.
It will begin at 7 p.m.
The ceremony is a multi-agency event that pays tribute to the 47 local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
This year’s ceremony will add 13 officers who died in the line of duty as early as 1866. North Las Vegas Police Officer Chad Parque, who was killed in a wrong-way driver accident on January 7 will be the most recent addition to the memorial walk.
The following agencies are represented at the memorial: the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Caliente Police, Esmeralda County Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police, Lincoln County, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nellis 99th, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Las Vegas Police Department, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and United States Marshal Service.
SNLEM Foundation member Stan Olsen will be the Master of Ceremonies. Speakers will include: city of Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, Commissioner Larry Brown, North Las Vegas Police Chief Alex Perez and LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.