Henderson Police Chief Under Internal Investigation

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers has been put under an internal investigation after sending out mailers to local businesses promoting a foundation he had called the department’s only authorized fundraising group.
Chief Moers had sent the mailer from a foundation titled “Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation.”
Mayor-elect Debra March says a ‘friends of’ organization is generally run by friends of the organization. She says she had concerns about the degree of separation between the foundation and police department when she saw the mailer.
March had declined to comment on what actions of the police chief or foundation are being specifically investigated. Attempts to contact Moers for comment were unsuccessful.
It’s unclear whether some of Moers’ actions under investigation are separate from the probe of the foundation.
