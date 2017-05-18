Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Charges Against Brothel Owner Hof Dropped

May 18, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: brothel, Dennis Hof, Nye County, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, Sex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nye County commissioners have dropped charges against a brothel owner who had been wrongfully accused of several county codes — but a lesser violation has been added.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof had been originally accused of having six of 12 prostitutes working on Feb. 11 without current work cards and examination records.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has since said that wasn’t the case. She says the deputy who had taken the report incorrectly wrote that 12 prostitutes had been working. She says 12 permits had been examined, but only six women had been in the building. One of the women had been a reserve; five had been working — all had current records.

The violation added had been for not having a sign saying “condoms are mandatory.”

 

