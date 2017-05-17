Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

One Dead, One Arrested in Vegas Home Fight, Shooting

May 17, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Eileen Street, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Russell Fotter

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man was killed and another arrested on murder charges after a fight ended in a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas home Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Eileen Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said Russell Fotter, 23, and the victim got into a physical fight inside the residence, which ended when Fotter grabbed a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.

Fotter was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. Fotter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one court of murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen