One Dead, One Arrested in Vegas Home Fight, Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man was killed and another arrested on murder charges after a fight ended in a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas home Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Eileen Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said Russell Fotter, 23, and the victim got into a physical fight inside the residence, which ended when Fotter grabbed a handgun and shot the victim.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.
Fotter was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. Fotter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one court of murder.