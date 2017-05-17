Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 Teens Arrested in Northwest Vegas Vehicle Murder, Robbery

May 17, 2017 11:31 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two teens were arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man gunned down inside his vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metro Police detectives arrested Thayron Paxton and William Bogan, both 18, as the gunmen in the shooting of 25-year-old Dareon Laquan Deas on the 7000 block of West Gowan Road just before 6 p.m. last Thursday, a police statement reported.

Investigators determined Paxton and Bogan were both armed when they jumped into the backseat of Deas’ vehicle and during the course of a robbery, shot Deas multiple times. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Deas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paxton and Bogan were transported to the Henderson Detention Center, each facing one count of murder.

