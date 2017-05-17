Police: UNLV Basketball Player Tried To Drive Patrol Car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a now suspended UNLV basketball player was behaving erratically and had tried to get into a police car to drive it home before he was arrested.
A Las Vegas police report released Tuesday said the incident began about 6:30 a.m. on May 6 with Dwayne Morgan getting into a dispute with a taxi driver over cab fare and going off in a verbal tirade after getting kicked out.
Police said Morgan then walked over to a patrol vehicle “thinking he could use it to drive home.”
When thwarted by police, Morgan reportedly approached another person’s vehicle, prompting the arrest.
Morgan faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
UNLV has suspended indefinitely the junior forward from all team activities.
