Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Apartment Fire Leaves 83 People Displaced

May 17, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan, Fire, Las Vegas, Villas at Desert Pointe Apartments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas fire officials say a two-alarm apartment fire left 83 people displaced.

Firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday. Investigators say the fire spread from the first floor of the Villas at Desert Pointe Apartments to the attic.

Witnesses claim they saw some people trapped in balconies. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says all occupants were safely evacuated.

According to Buchanan, 45 units were affected by the fire, but only five had severe damages. Reports say residents could return to the units that only lost utilities.

The Red Cross is assisting the people left without homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen