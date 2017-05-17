Las Vegas Apartment Fire Leaves 83 People Displaced

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas fire officials say a two-alarm apartment fire left 83 people displaced.
Firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday. Investigators say the fire spread from the first floor of the Villas at Desert Pointe Apartments to the attic.
Witnesses claim they saw some people trapped in balconies. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says all occupants were safely evacuated.
According to Buchanan, 45 units were affected by the fire, but only five had severe damages. Reports say residents could return to the units that only lost utilities.
The Red Cross is assisting the people left without homes.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.