Heidi Harris: CCSD Fight Club

May 17, 2017 10:25 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: CCSD, CCSDPD, Fight Club, Heidi Harris Show, martial arts

While Clark County School District Police continue to investigate recent social media video posts of middle and high school kids participating in fight clubs.

Heidi discusses an idea that would allow the school district to create Martial Arts programs for all students, which will allow them to learn forms of discipline along with life-saving forms of self-defense.

The crew also brought up points from their childhood of when they took these type of extracurricular classes and how they affected their lives growing up.  Listen to the segment below.

