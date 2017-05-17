Another Pedestrian Death In Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Another fatal involving a pedestrian in Southern Nevada, only this one happened near Las Vegas in the town of Mesquite.
Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) said its preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, May 15, 2017, around 11:20 a.m., a red Chevy Corvette was traveling eastbound on Mesa Blvd. approaching the marked pedestrian crosswalk at Eureka Way.
This is not an intersection controlled by a traffic signal, it’s only a marked pedestrian crosswalk. A person was walking from south to north across the pedestrian crosswalk. The driver of the red Corvette failed to yeield the right of way to the pedestrian and the front of the Corvette hit the left side of the person walking.
The driver of the Corvette slowed down, made a U-turn and parked in the center lane of the scene. The 61 year old man who was walking was later identified as Davit Ghazaryan of Panorama City, California. He was taken to Mesa View Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The 78 year old driver of the Corvette was restrained and suffered no injuries.
Charges are still pending at this time according to NHP.
This marks NHP-Southern Command’s 26 fatal crash in 2017.