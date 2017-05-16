Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Swiss Tourist Dies From Injuries in Crash Near Las Vegas

May 16, 2017 4:12 PM
BLUE DIAMOND, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Swiss tourist has died from injuries she suffered over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 southwest of Las Vegas.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 60-year-old Maria Graf of Switzerland.

The patrol says she was a passenger in a Cadillac that failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection with State Route 158 near Blue Diamond.

The truck hit the Cadillac, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The Cadillac’s driver and two passengers in the F-150 pickup were taken to a Las Vegas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation but the patrol says driver impairment was not a factor.

The occupants of both vehicles all were wearing seatbelts.

