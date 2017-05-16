Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police Used Neck Hold 51 Times in 2016

May 16, 2017 12:43 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say that over the past decade, the number of times officers reported using carotid neck holds during arrests was cut nearly in half.

Still, a use-of-force report made public last week shows that officers used the choking method 51 times last year.

The technique was used early Sunday on an unarmed 40-year-old man who police say shook off the effects of a stun gun and punches before an officer squeezed his neck after a chase through a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. The cause of death was pending.

The restraint technique restricts blood flow to a person’s brain and isn’t supposed to block breathing.

Las Vegas police reported cutting its use from 88 times in 2007 to 45 times in 2015.

