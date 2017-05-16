Las Vegas’ Most Iconic Bars

By Debbie Hall

Las Vegas has been serving travelers since 19th century, first as a train stop and later as a destination for recreation, entertainment, convention, weddings and vacations. Several of bars have stood the test of time whether developed in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. There are those bars that pay homage to the iconic bar that captures the atmosphere and remaining true to the spirit of old Vegas. Whether visiting Southern Nevada or a resident, these bars needed to be patronized to enjoy and understand a piece of history in Las Vegas.

Golden Gate Hotel and Casino

1 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 385-1906

www.goldengatecasino.com

Open in 1906, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino features Bar Prohibition! located on the casino floor. Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. frequented this classic casino bar during the Rat Pack era. Today, guests can drink in the very same spot while enjoying the Dancing Dealers. Paying tribute to its storied past, the bar features a Prohibition Cocktail menu with fresh takes on classic cocktails like the Jazz Stinger and the Flaming Sidecar, all served in inconspicuous coffee mugs as they would have been during the days of prohibition.

Dino’s Lounge

1516 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 382-3894

www.dinoslv.com

Rinaldo Dean Bartolomucci, known as Dino, bought Ringside Liquors and the surrounding land in 1962 and renamed it Dino’s Lounge. Still in the original location, his granddaughters Casey and Kristin have owned and operated Dino’s for the last 11 years. Danny G has hosted its karaoke nights and performed for almost 20 years. A neighborhood bar located between downtown Las Vegas and The Strip, drink prices are reasonable, the music is loud and the bartenders are friendly.

The Golden Tiki

3939 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 222-3196

www.thegoldentiki.com

The mythical privateer and legend William Tobias Faulkner inspired the Golden Tiki located in Chinatown, Las Vegas. The décor features an animatronic skeleton, shrunken heads and the hull of a pirate ship with lights (and possibly ghosts) shining on the patrons. The classic mid-century tiki bar is reminiscent of Don the Beachcomber and Trader Vic’s featuring a cocktail menu including nostalgic classics and new creations. Open 24 hours; there is entertainment, a special treasure chest VIP experience, celebrity sightings and Pu Pu Platters.

Related: Best Places To Picnic In Las Vegas

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery

4178 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 733-8901

www.ellisislandcasino.com

Open almost 50 years, Ellis Island Casino and Brewery is known for its micro-brewery and karaoke lounge as well as a steak special in their café, Village Pub & Café. The brewery, established in 1998, brews an IPA, light, amber, weiss and stout beer as well as non-alcoholic root beer. Seasonal specials include hard root beer, hard lemonade, Oktoberfest, winter spiced ale and red Irish ale. The karaoke lounge, popular since1 997, is a gathering place for long-time visitors and residents in a relaxed atmosphere with a state-of-the art-sound system and over 10,000 songs to choose from. Ellis Island Casino and Brewery recently announced an expansion with an added outdoor venue, The Front Yard.

Atomic Lounge

917 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 982-3000

www.atomic.vegas

The property where Atomic Lounge is located was developed by the Sobchik family in the 1930s, first as a gas station and garage, then as a café operated by daughter Stella and husband Joe before the family decided to close the café and open a liquor store. A liquor-pouring license was later purchased and Atomic Lounge would become the oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas. Atomic Lounge would be issued the first ever tavern license, No. 00001. In 2012, the lounge was sold and the new owners remodeled it to its original glory. A floor safe was discovered containing receipts and other paperwork from Atomic Lounge, sealed around 1950. Traditional and specialty cocktails are offered as well as an outdoor patio, lounge area and plenty of parking.

Related: Best Ravioli In Las Vegas