Heidi Harris: Neck Restraint Controversy

Early Sunday morning, an erratic suspect, now identified as Tashii Brown of Las Vegas, died while in the custody of the LVMPD after they applied a “neck restraint” technique to subdue him. The ACLU is now calling for the end of what they call the “choke hold” procedure by the LVMPD.
Heidi spoke with retired Metro defensive tactics instructor and officer Dominick Rodriguez, who explained that police officers do not use traditional military tactic “choke holds.” Police (and more specifically, Las Vegas Metro officers) have been trained to use the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, which is only used as a tactic to subdue and place a suspect into custody.
Heidi and Dominick also discuss the misrepresentations made by the press about this tactic. Listen to the interview below.