Community Partners Celebrate National Infrastructure Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s an important part of the infrastructure in Southern Nevada. It’s the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada or RTC. Mostly known for those buses that are always in the right lane when you’re late for work.

The RTC and numerous public and private sector partners are preparing a series of activities to focus attention on the importance of local infrastructure projects during National Infrastructure Week, May 15-19. The national observance is a week of events, education and advocacy across the country to elevate infrastructure as a critical issues impacting all Americans.

As the transportation planning and funding agency for the region, RTC and its local partners will highlight National Infrastructure Week in Southern Nevada with these events:

–Appreciation Day-Tuesday, May 16 at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday, May 17 at 7:50 a.m. This event is to show appreciation for the efforts of our local construction industry workforce, executive staff from the RTC and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will bring lunch to workers at three active construction sites across the valley.

-Tuesday, May 16 at 9:30 am.m.-Starr Avenue Project. This is where RTC Vice Chair and City of Henderson Mayor Elect Debra March and Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder will be participating.

-Wednesday, May 17 at 7:50 a.m.-Centennial Bowl U.S. 95-215 Beltway interchange. RTC Chair and Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown will be there.

-Careers in Motion-Wednesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be at Texas Station Casino. Residents interested in beginning a career in engineering, design or construction are encouraged to attend this educational and informational event at Texas Station. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from government agencies, higher eduction, apprenticeship programs and workforce organizations to learn about training opportunities and how to prepare for a career in industries that support roadway projects.

-Seeing Orange Day-Thursday, May 18 at 8:45 a.m. At its monthly meeting, the RTC board of directors will proclaim the day as Seeing Orange Day, and the RTC will officially launch a renewed public awareness campaign for the Seeing Orange website and hotline. The RTC will also announce a special partnership for the day with a local franchise.