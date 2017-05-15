Police Shoot Armed Man During Vegas Domestic Standoff

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who officers said was drunk and threatening his family with a gun remains in critical condition after he was shot by a Las Vegas police officer early Monday, according to authorities.
Officers arrived at the apartment complex on the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue near South Fort Apache Road just after 1 a.m. Monday following reports from a woman that her armed, intoxicated ex-husband was threatening her children, Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Kelly McMahill said.
The man was holding a gun when he was approached by officers, who spent about five minutes ordering the man to drop the weapon. After failing to obey the officers, McMahill said the man raised the gun toward police, prompting an officer to fire at the suspect, striking him in the chest.
The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, McMahill said.
This incident was the 6th officer involved shooting for the LVMPD in 2017. Per deppolicy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours, per department policy.