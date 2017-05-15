Man Injured Fighting Backyard Fire With Garden Hose Dies

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire with a garden hose at his Las Vegas home earlier this month has died, authorities said.
The man died at University Medical Center Monday morning, ten days after the fire that torched the backyard of his home on the 300 block of South Crestline Drive May 5, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The victim’s name was not released pending family notifications.
The man suffered serious burns to his lower legs and feet while fighting the fire that burned the backyard fence and shed at his home. A neighbor spotted the blaze and banged on the front door, waking the victim from a nap. The neighbor told investigators he warned the man to leave, but the resident instead grabbed a garden hose and tried to fight the blaze.
Moments later, the neighbor said he heard a loud pop and the man screaming. The neighbor went into the backyard and helped the badly burned man to the street before firefighters arrived, Szymanski said.
Crews put down the flames in less than ten minutes. The fire gutted the backyard and shed, destroyed a wood fence that separated the backyard from the alley and burned the back of the house. Damage was estimated at $5,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
The man’s death was the fourth fire-related death in Las Vegas in 2017.