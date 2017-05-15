Man Held On Murder Charge In Concrete Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of what officials believe were human remains encased in concrete in a remote part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Records showed that Edward Bedrusian was being held at the Clark County jail pending arraignment Tuesday on a murder charge.
Police say Bedrusian also uses the last names Bedrosian and Coleman.
The concrete and suspected remains were found May 2, covered with a tarp and dirt after park employees noticed a foul smell in a desert area near the Colorado River cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing.
The Clark County coroner says identification of the remains and a cause of death is pending.
