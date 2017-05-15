Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Held On Murder Charge In Concrete Case

May 15, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Clark County jail, crime, Edward Bedrusian, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Police

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of what officials believe were human remains encased in concrete in a remote part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Records showed that Edward Bedrusian was being held at the Clark County jail pending arraignment Tuesday on a murder charge.

Police say Bedrusian also uses the last names Bedrosian and Coleman.

The concrete and suspected remains were found May 2, covered with a tarp and dirt after park employees noticed a foul smell in a desert area near the Colorado River cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing.

The Clark County coroner says identification of the remains and a cause of death is pending.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen