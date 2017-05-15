LVMPD Holds Vigil For Slain Teen

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police invited the public out for an unusual gathering — a vigil for a teen murder victim in a one-year-old cold case.
Monday night’s vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on the corner of N. Minnesota Street and Kansas Avenue. The event marks one year since the death of 19-year-old Jose Alatorre-Guzman, a Western High School athlete who was murdered on May 11, 2016. Guzman was on his way home in the 5100 block of Vermont Avenue, when an unknown man driving a black 4-door car, maybe a Honda, started talking to Guzman, then shot him, and drove off.
Guzman was able to call 9-1-1 and report he had been shot, but the 19-year old later died from his injuries. In the wake of thier tragedy, his parents donated his organs to help others. Community members now want to gather to help them find Guzman’s killer.
If you have any information that may help Las Vegas Police solve this case, you’re encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or you can send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com.