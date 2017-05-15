Las Vegas Muslims: We’re Making America Great Too

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – American Muslim leaders in Las Vegas are putting their money with their mouths are. They’ve erected three billboards across the Las Vegas valley, reminding drivers that they believe American Muslims are Making America Great, with humble service to meet the needs of their neighbors.
The three billboards are next to Las Vegas highways and send the message that American Muslims in Vegas are serving neighbors and confident about the future.
Al-Maun Neighborly Needs of Las Vegas is sponsoring the three billboards, which remind everyone that American Muslim leaders in Las Vegas have a strong record of helping in the community.
Al-Maun Neighborly Needs encourages elected officials, faith leaders and the Las Vegas community to “Make America Great” by remaining steadfast in service to humanity. They believe our greatness is best demonstrated through our compassionate concern for all.
The first billboard is located in Las Vegas on West Flamingo Road, 50-feet west of Dean Martin Drive. The second billboard is located on Interstate 15, 310 feet south of West Ford Avenue. The third billboard is on Boulder Highway, 475 feet south of Dalhart Street.
“Helping to meet our neighbors’ needs through service is a core principle of Islam,” said Imam Fateen Seifullah, the Al-Maun Chairman. “Everyone can help to make America great by working together to solve problems and by showing compassionate concerns for all Americans,” he said.