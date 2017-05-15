Suspect Arrested in Bank Parking Lot Robbery Video Attack

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police arrested the suspect accused of holding up a woman as she sat in her car outside a Las Vegas bank branch last month, a robbery caught on surveillance video.
Lamarr Webb was arrested by members of the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) on the 1000 block of West Craig Road Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Webb, 38, was identified as the suspect in the attack that happened on the 1900 block of Village Center Circle April 4.
As the victim sat in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, images show the robber approaching her car, pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her and demanding cash. After the woman told him she didn’t have any money, the suspect demanded her purse. The victim handed over the purse, carrying some cash, her credit cards, identification and her cellular phone.
The suspect took the purse and jumped into the passenger seat of a nearby parked car and spend away with the unidentified driver.
Webb was also wanted on an active warrant from Michigan as well. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder, armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.