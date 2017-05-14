Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

5 People Stuck on Second Floor Rescued From Burning Home

May 14, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: house fire, Las Vegas news, Meadow Foxtail Drive

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials say five people were rescued from the second floor of a burning home.

Clark County Fire Department received reports of a fire on Saturday on the 4000 block of Meadow Foxtail Drive, east of South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road.. Firefighter says they saw people hanging out of a window on the second home when they arrived.

Fire crews used a ladder to get the people to safety. One person told the firefighters that they could not escape from a room because the door was too hot to touch.

Officials say the people were taken the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire department said Saturday that the cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation.

