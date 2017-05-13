Sen. Dean Heller Jeered at During Hispanic Luncheon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Dean Heller has joined the club of Republican congress members who have been heckled during in-person appearances.
Heller faced heavy criticism at a Latin Chamber of Commerce event in Las Vegas on Friday. Four protesters were kicked out of the event after they accused Heller of not doing enough to protect Latino jobs and not standing up to President Donald Trump. People in the front row say they could not hear Heller over the disruption.
Heller has said he will not vote for the Republican Affordable health care replacement bill if it could cost Nevada its Medicaid expansion. In his speech, Heller also addressed infrastructure, government red tape and his efforts to fix the broken immigration system.
After the event, Heller met with three of the protesters who interrupted his speech.
One Comment
Many of the protesters nationwide are paid and/or put up to it by George Soros funded and other radical left groups in an attempt to undermine Trumps presidency and destroy any support for it. The smartest congressmen/women aren’t holding them under this climate.
Choosing instead to speak at specific events where the little commies can be prevented from interfering is preferable. Congress has no obligation to hold so called town halls. They have offices in their districts and in DC were they hold office hours by appointment and receive other communications.
Those with a genuine need to communicate their issues or needs can make an appointment. I have and will again, if I need to. Face to face and one on one is always better and it screens out the phony trouble makers who only want an audience for their anarchist troublemaking and don’t benefit from real meetings.