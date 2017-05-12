Vegas Man Accused of Illegally Paying for GOP Voter Sign-Ups

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 29-year-old Las Vegas man is being accused of illegally paying a woman to register Republican voters ahead of party primary voting last year.
Stephen Gregory Zority’s attorney, Tom Pitaro, declined Friday to comment on a seven-count indictment filed Thursday by state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a case arising from the prosecution of Tina Marie Parks.
Zority is charged with unlawful compensation for registering voters and violations of election laws for allegedly providing Parks with Wal-Mart gift cards and cash based on the number of GOP voters she reported registering.
He’s due in court May 25.
Parks was arrested last summer on 11 felony charges including intimidating voters and perjury.
She pleaded guilty in December to one low-level felony, admitting she improperly registered voters in rural Pahrump.
She’s due for sentencing May 19.