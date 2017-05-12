Nevada Cement Plant Fined $500K for Clean Air Act Violations

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A cement company in northern Nevada has agreed to pay a $550,000 civil penalty to settle a federal complaint alleging violations of the Clean Air Act.
The U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement Friday with the Nevada Cement Company along Interstate 80 in Fernley about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.
The Justice Department filed the agreement and formal complaint in federal court in Reno. It says Nevada Cement failed to install the necessary pollution controls when it made major modifications at the plant that significantly increased harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides.
EPA says the emissions contribute to smog and can lead to childhood asthma.
As part of the settlement, the company agreed to install new pollution-control technology and replace a big diesel truck and railcar mover with clean emission vehicles.