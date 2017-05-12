Mother’s Day ‘Mom-Mosa Brunch Is Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day idea, then keep reading.
Downtown Container Park’s monthly wine walk returns with a special Mother’s Day Wine Walk on Saturday, May 13 and a family-friendly ‘Mom-mosa’ brunch edition on Mother’s Day.
Saturday you and your mother can hit up Container Park, located at 7th and Freemont Streets, in downtown Las Vegas. You can take advantage of the open-air shopping center filled with boutique retail shops, unique restaurants and live entertainment for a fun, wine-filled evening sip and stroll around the park. From 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., guests will have their Container Park keepsake wine glasses filled with wines from featured vineyards as they walk the promenade and enjoy live entertainment on the stage.
On Sunday, Mother’s Day, Downtown Container Park is making it easy for families to plan the perfect Mother’s Day treat. For under $30, you can toast your leading lady with bottomless MOM-mosas and Bloody Marys while indulging in an unforgettable bottomless brunch on the Container Park lawn.
“It’s a really great event to have, because we do welcome everybody, it’s really not just for adults,” said Kristine Reynolds, General Manager of Container Park. “If you have family, you can bring your children with you, and just enjoy being together with everyone on Mother’s Day at Container Park,” she said.
Reynolds said the Mother’s Day menu will feature endless made-to-order omelets, red velvet waffles, specialty toasts, baked breads, pastries, and a variety of desserts.
Downtown Container Park will also supply crafts for families to spend the afternoon personalizing picture frames while a photographer snaps a keepsake photo for each guest to take home.
The MOM-mosa Brunch is on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and children under 3 get in free. Adult admission is $30, and $15 for children.
You can visit http://www.downtowncontainerpark.com for more information.