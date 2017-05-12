Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

More Construction: This Time It’s Charleston Near Rainbow

May 12, 2017 2:31 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Charleston Blvd., construction, infrastructure, Las Vegas, NDOT, Nevada Department of Transportation, Rainbow Blvd., Town Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You have another month to enjoy Charleston Boulevard between Town Center Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, before construction work turns it into a cone-zone nightmare.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is doing a 4.5 mile-long, $5.3 million mill-and-pave overly upgrade of Charleston Boulevard (State Route 159) between Town Center Drive and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.

If you don’t know, NDOT said mill-and-pave overlay is a street maintenance technique where large machines grind away deteriorated, cracking layers of pavement and then replace it with a new asphalt overlay for better, smoother driving surface.

Transportation officials said it’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the life-cycle of the highway. This 9-month project will require 38,000 tons of asphalt or enough blacktop to pave 6,000 average sized driveways.

Other improvements include drainage and concrete median repairs as well as handicap accessible enhancements. Work is expected to begin by June 26 with anticipated completion by Spring of 2018.

Construction activity will primarily happen at night, with two lanes of traffic remaining open at times in both directions. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch out for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen