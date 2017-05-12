More Construction: This Time It’s Charleston Near Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You have another month to enjoy Charleston Boulevard between Town Center Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, before construction work turns it into a cone-zone nightmare.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is doing a 4.5 mile-long, $5.3 million mill-and-pave overly upgrade of Charleston Boulevard (State Route 159) between Town Center Drive and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.
If you don’t know, NDOT said mill-and-pave overlay is a street maintenance technique where large machines grind away deteriorated, cracking layers of pavement and then replace it with a new asphalt overlay for better, smoother driving surface.
Transportation officials said it’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the life-cycle of the highway. This 9-month project will require 38,000 tons of asphalt or enough blacktop to pave 6,000 average sized driveways.
Other improvements include drainage and concrete median repairs as well as handicap accessible enhancements. Work is expected to begin by June 26 with anticipated completion by Spring of 2018.
Construction activity will primarily happen at night, with two lanes of traffic remaining open at times in both directions. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch out for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.