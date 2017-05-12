Local Man Sentenced For Three Armed Commercial Robberies

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – There’s a good chance you won’t see a Las Vegas man until the year 2030, after he was sentenced to 13-years in prison for robbing three businesses and for brandishing a firearm during the robberies.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, recently announcing that 24-year old Oscar Hernandez-Lopez, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery , one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and three counts of interfering with commerce by robbery. In addition to jail, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Hernandez-Lopez to five years of supervised release and to pay a criminal money judgment in the amount of $1,500.
According to the plea agreement, from December 19, 2014 to about January 7, 2015, Hernandez-Lopez conspired with others to rob various stores in Las Vegas. On December 21, 2014, he went into the Speedee Mart, flashed a gun and demanded money from an employee and a customer. On January 5, 2015, he went into a Boost Mobile Store, showed a gun and demanded money. Then on January 7, 2015, Hernandez-Lopez, dressed in a black hoodie, a black ski mask, and gloves, ran inside a Metro PCS store, jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and said, ‘give me all the money.’
Shortly after the Metro PCS robbery, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers stopped the car Hernandez was driving and saw in plain view clothing that was consistent with those worn during the robberies. A search warrant was executed on the car.
During that time, Hernandez-Lopez admitted to participating in various robberies of local stores.