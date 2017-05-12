Global Road Safety Focuses On Valley Pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In Clark County there have been 30 fatalities involving cars and pedestrians… and we’re only in May.

As part of Global Road Safety Week, safety advocates, local law enforcement agencies, along with the Clark County Coroner’s office, gathered for a press briefing, to emphasize the need for slower speeds and safety on valley roads.

Global Safety Week is coordinated by the World Health Organization, and this year the focus is speed and how it affects crashes. Being the most vulnerable road user, speed really affects pedestrians. Year to date, 30-pedestrians have lost their lives in Clark County, an incrase of a third over 2016 when we were at 20 for the same time frame.

Erin Breen, Director of the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV, said Friday’s briefing was to highlight some of the improvements made, and those coming in 2017. They also discussed how speed plays a factor in all road deaths, and call on those who can reduce road speed to do so as they make improvements. They also tried to highlight the responsibility each road used has to arriving at their destination safely.

The World Health Organization’s research shows a five percent reduction in speed traveled, reduces fatalities by 30 percent, and that 46 countries in the world have adopted lower speeds on arterial roads as one of the greatest contributors to reducing overall crash fatalities and critical injuries, especially to those walking.

Of the 30 fatalities in Clark County so far this year, five have been on the sidewalk and another seven in a marked cross-walk. Twenty of the fatalities have been when it was dark, another three at dawn or dusk, and half have been on streets where the speed limit was 45 mph or higher.