Update: Body Of Missing Man At Lake Mead Found

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Following nearly a week of searching, authorities on Lake Mead found the body of a 22-year-old man missing since last week.
Lake Mead officials told KXNT that search operations started at 8 a.m. Thursday using a remote operated underwater vehicle provided by Earth Resources Group, capable of searching in the confines of a marina with forward looking sonar and a closed feed camera. The body of Wilmer Morales was spotted shortly after those operations began in 75 feet of water near Lake Mead Marina, Lake Mead National Recreation Area rangers confirmed.
Morales was reported missing near the lake on May 5. Over the past six days, National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens, the Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue Dive Team and Earth Resource Group all helped with the search efforts.
The cause of this incident remained under investigation by Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials.