Two Metro Officers Recognized As Top Cops

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A prestigious award is coming for a couple of Las Vegas police officers.
Metropolitan Police Department Officers Sam Solorio and Dave Corbin will be receiving the TOP COPS Honorable Mention award on Friday in the nation’s capital for their bravery last year.
The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) will hold its 24th Annual Top Cops Awards dinner in Washington, D.C. Officers from the top ten cases are selected as the 2017 TOP COPS. In each remaining state from which nominations were submitted, one case has been selected for which the officers will receive an Honorable Mention award.
On January 26, 2016, Officer Solorio came to the aid of Officer Corbin after a suspect, Gilberto Guiterrez sped through the streets of Las Vegas in a stolen car. Officer threw down the Stop Sticks on the road, puncturing his tires and causing Guiterrez to crash and run from the scene.
Officer Solorio heard the call as he was leaving work and raced in his personal car to help Officer Corbin, who was by himself. As Solorio arrived, Guiterrez was in Officer Corbin’s blind spot and was aiming a gun at him. Officer Solorio sped up towards the suspect, distracting him. Guiterrez then pointed his gun at Solorio who fired first, through his windshield, hitting Guiterrez and ending the threat both to his life and Officer Corbin’s.
All proceeds from the TOP COPS Awards benefit the Police Research and Education Project.