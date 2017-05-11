Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Charged With Vegas Synagogue Arson Fires

May 11, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Afshin Bahrampour, arson fires, Chabad Jewish Center, Las Vegas news, synagogue fires

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a prior misdemeanor conviction in a trash can arson case has been charged with setting two fires at a Las Vegas synagogue.

Afshin Bahrampour sat shackled and staring at the floor Thursday during his first court appearance on felony arson and burglary charges.

He was arrested after a car fire late Monday outside the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas and a small trash can fire earlier inside the building.

Bahrampour wasn’t asked to enter a plea. The judge scheduled a May 25 preliminary hearing.

Bahrampour is being held at the Clark County jail in Las Vegas.

His appointed public defender, Rafael Nones, declined to comment.

The 47-year-old Bahrampour pleaded an equivalent of no contest last September to misdemeanor attempted arson in a trash can fire at a state office building in Las Vegas.

