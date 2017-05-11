Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mannequin Attempted Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

May 11, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Aldape, David Dunn, homeless murders, Las Vegas news, mannequin attempted murder, Shane Allen Schindler

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 30-year-old man who police suspect killed two sleeping homeless men in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an unusual case alleging he tried to kill a mannequin that police posed as a decoy near the scene of the earlier slayings.

Shane Allen Schindler has not been charged in the Jan. 4 bludgeoning death of Daniel Aldape or the Feb. 3 killing of David Dunn, who police say were apparently sleeping when they were attacked.

Schindler pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon in an indictment filed last week following his arrest Feb. 22. A judge set trial for Aug. 8.

Schindler was arrested after police say he attacked the blanket-covered head of the mannequin posed as if asleep in a vacant downtown lot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen